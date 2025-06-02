Bill Simmons bashes Pablo Torre's reporting on Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson relationship
By Matt Reed
The Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson love affair has taken the sports media world by storm in recent months, especially after Pablo Torre's recent reporting on some of the behind-the-scenes drama that has consumed NFL and college football fans.
RELATED: Pablo Torre stands by reporting on Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson relationship
While Torre's wild reporting has become a massive talking point in the sports world recently, not everyone has been loving the stories that have been revealed, including one of the biggest Boston sports fans, Bill Simmons.
Simmons is famously known for his endeavors at The Ringer after leaving ESPN years ago, and the veteran sports media personality has certainly made a living off of his Boston sports fandom that includes the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots.
That being said, he staunchly contested Torre's reporting, even going as far as to say that he's "never seen anybody dine on a stupider story for a week and a half while pretending you're a journalist."
Many college football fans are still waiting for North Carolina's head football coach to appear on the field in a meaningful game because it's been widely reported that Belichick's buyout fee dropped from $10 million to $1 million on June 1.
