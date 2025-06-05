The Big Lead

Skip Bayless goes off on Steelers signing 'washed-up' Aaron Rodgers

Skip Bayless goes on epic rant after Pittsburgh Steelers sign 'washed-up' quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

By Tyler Reed

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in between quarters against the Chicago Bears during their game.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in between quarters against the Chicago Bears during their game. / Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In what was the worst-kept secret of the NFL, Aaron Rodgers finally made it official on Thursday that he will be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers this upcoming season.

The Steelers will once again put their faith in a veteran quarterback, a move that did not end well last season with Russell Wilson. However, maybe this time it will work for them.

One person who finds the signing to be a brain rot decision is Skip Bayless. Baylees shared his feelings on the signing in a video posted on social media. No worries, you can catch all the words you were dying to hear from Bayless below.

In the post, Bayless wrote that he could not believe the Steelers would sign a 41-year-old "washed-up" quarterback, that the media personality also called a diva.

Rodgers' stint with the New York Jets started with an absolute nightmare when an Achilles injury would cause him to miss an entire season in just his first game of the year. This past season, Rodgers didn't show any signs that he was all the way back from such a serious injury. So, it would make sense that some would question what the Steelers are doing here.

However, if you look at the current quarterback room in Pittsburgh, what could hurt for the franchise to take a chance on a former league MVP and Super Bowl winner?

