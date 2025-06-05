Skip Bayless goes off on Steelers signing 'washed-up' Aaron Rodgers
By Tyler Reed
In what was the worst-kept secret of the NFL, Aaron Rodgers finally made it official on Thursday that he will be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers this upcoming season.
The Steelers will once again put their faith in a veteran quarterback, a move that did not end well last season with Russell Wilson. However, maybe this time it will work for them.
RELATED: Steelers respond to fan backlash over Mason Rudolph's Donald Trump rally cameo
One person who finds the signing to be a brain rot decision is Skip Bayless. Baylees shared his feelings on the signing in a video posted on social media. No worries, you can catch all the words you were dying to hear from Bayless below.
In the post, Bayless wrote that he could not believe the Steelers would sign a 41-year-old "washed-up" quarterback, that the media personality also called a diva.
Rodgers' stint with the New York Jets started with an absolute nightmare when an Achilles injury would cause him to miss an entire season in just his first game of the year. This past season, Rodgers didn't show any signs that he was all the way back from such a serious injury. So, it would make sense that some would question what the Steelers are doing here.
However, if you look at the current quarterback room in Pittsburgh, what could hurt for the franchise to take a chance on a former league MVP and Super Bowl winner?
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Angels pitcher suspects Red Sox stole signs, leading to pregame incident
NBA: Pacers HC Rick Carlisle thought Knicks firing of Tom Thibodeau was 'fake AI thing'
NFL: Insider believes Shedeur Sanders could become Cleveland Browns starting quarterback
SPORTS MEDIA: Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker, Fox NFL analyst arrested
VIRAL: Novak Djokovic pulls off insane rally during Roland-Garros match