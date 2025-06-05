Big Ten coach demands 'four automatic' spots for conference in College Football Playoff
By Matt Reed
College football continues to evolve as the sport gets closer to a 16-team playoff that might come as early as 2026, and with expansion on the table two of the major conferences are seeking more representation in the College Football Playoff.
RELATED: NFL star Christian McCaffrey trolls USC fan during autograph signing
Fresh off their national championship win in January, Ohio State is looking to repeat as the winner of the College Football Playoff next season, and head coach Ryan Day has made it clear that the Big Ten deserves "at least four automatic qualifiers."
With the Big Ten and SEC seemingly on the same page about having more playoff spots allocated to their conferences, Day's comments aren't exactly shocking, however, this could create some increased drama amongst the other conferences that are looking to send their own teams to the playoff.
The NCAA has already revealed that the CFP will be moving to a straight seeding format starting next season, which means conference champions won't be prioritized any longer.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Angels pitcher suspects Red Sox stole signs, leading to pregame incident
NBA: Pacers HC Rick Carlisle thought Knicks firing of Tom Thibodeau was 'fake AI thing'
NFL: Insider believes Shedeur Sanders could become Cleveland Browns starting quarterback
SPORTS MEDIA: Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker, Fox NFL analyst arrested
VIRAL: Novak Djokovic pulls off insane rally during Roland-Garros match