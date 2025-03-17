Oregon basketball team receives custom Jordan sneakers for March Madness
By Josh Sanchez
With Selection Sunday in the rearview mirror, the sports world is gearing up for the start of the 2025 NCAA Tournament which kicks off with the First Four on Tuesday, March 18.
While the dancing gets underway, the main field of the tournament will have to wait a few days to get in on the action, including the No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks, who will face the No. 12 seed Liberty Flames.
To celebrate their bid in the NCAA Tournament, the Ducks men's basketball team got a great gift that will give them some fresh gear for the Big Dance.
Oregon unveiled special edition Air Jordan 9 PEs for March Madness and were proud to show them off on social media.
"Stepping into the postseason in style," the Ducks official Instagram account wrote.
Being a top Nike school certainly has its benefits, especially when Nike co-founder Phil Knight is a proud University of Oregon alum is a heavy donator to the school.
This season, the Ducks finished with a 24-9 overall record, with a 12-8 mark in Big Ten play.
The Ducks and Flames will kick off their tournament runs at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on Friday, March 21. Tip-off is set for 10:10 p.m. ET on truTV.
