LOOK: 2025 Men's Final Four court revealed
By Tyler Reed
Selection Sunday is over, and now, college basketball fans are busy attempting to craft the perfect bracket.
Which upsets do you believe will happen? Will your favorite team be the one cutting down the nets when it is all said and done?
There are so many questions to answer, and so little time to find them. However, the Final Four will wait for no team.
RELATED: It's a great time to be the AD at UNC after Tar Heels sneak into NCAA Tournament
This year, the Final Four is taking place in San Antonio. While 68 teams dream of a special trip to Texas, the NCAA has dropped the first look at what the court will look like during that special weekend.
Take a look below:
Baby, this thing is a beauty. It is giving off Western vibes as well as a call back to when the San Antonio Spurs actually allowed beauty in their logo.
This design is everything that you hope for in a Final Four court. If I could channel Bill Hader's Stefon for one moment, "This court has everything. Stars to remind you of the Cowboys in Texas. Teal, to give off the allure that the 90s are back and MTV's Dan Cortese."
For the folks that may not be in on the Dan Cortese joke, that was a go-to joke for Hader when doing the Stef0n character. I'm disgusted with myself that I had to explain the joke.
The NCAA gets a lot of things wrong, like the creation of the selection committee for the tournament. However, one thing they got right was the design of the Final Four court.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: Florida gets shockingly tough draw
NFL: Is Stefon Diggs going back to Buffalo?
ROUNDUP: Recap Selection Sunday and more
CBB/SPORTS MEDIA: Dick Vitale should be part of March Madness