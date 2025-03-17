CBS creates touching tribute for Greg Gumbel before Selection Sunday coverage
By Tyler Reed
Selection Sunday was a little different this year. This was the first year that fans would be without legendary broadcaster Greg Gumbel, who sadly passed away in December of 2024.
Gumbel's passing was a huge blow to everyone, and the start of March Madness had a bit of a somber tone.
Before the start of CBS' Selection Sunday coverage, the network released a touching tribute to the king of March Madness, Greg Gumbel.
The tribute starts with a video of Gumbel talking about what makes the NCAA Tournament so special. Then, CBS paid tribute to the legendary broadcaster in one of the best ways they know how, by playing his favorite band, The Rolling Stones.
Gumbel's coverage of March Madness created a bond with fans who never even had the chance to meet him. Knowing how much he meant to so many that he never even knew tells you how special of a person Gumbel truly was.
March is never going to be the same. However, how lucky were all of us to get to spend so many madness moments with someone like Gumbel, who knew what this time of year meant to fans.
Greg Gumbel was one of one. His legacy will always be attached to the NCAA Tournament, and those of us who have memories of him leading the way on Selection Sunday will keep his legacy going year after year.
