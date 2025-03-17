Fellas, March Madness is the perfect time to schedule a vasectomy
By Tyler Reed
It is the greatest time of the year for college basketball fans. March Madness has arrived, and fans are now looking for a way to dodge work and view all of the action.
Apparently, it is also a good time to be a urologist. Stay with me here. It appears that when March Madness hits the calendar, men decide it would be a good time to plan their vasectomy.
RELATED: It's a great time to be the AD at UNC after Tar Heels sneak into NCAA Tournament
Yes, while watching a ball bounce on hardwood, men are electing to have a surgery that will keep them on the couch for a few days. A brilliant move if you're planning on having the surgery.
In 2020, the Urology Clinics of North Texas had this to say about the popular time of year to schedule the procedure:
"Approximately 500,000 men in the United States get vasectomies each year, and a large percent of them get scheduled for the beginning of March. You may find it hard to get an appointment this month, and the reason behind it is basketball. March Madness draws droves of men to their television sets to watch the NCAA’s college finest duke it out for the national championship. Since vasectomies take a few days to heal and rest is needed, many men are getting them done during March Madness."
Dudes will be dudes, and the first guy who figured that you could miss work during March Madness when having this planned procedure has to feel like Benjamin Franklin when he was flying that kite during a thunderstorm.
