Olympic champ Gabby Thomas reveals tumor scare ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics
By Josh Sanchez
At the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, there was no stopping American track and field star Gabby Thomas. Thomas was one of the breakout stars of the Summer Games and has since become a worldwide sensation.
However, before she stepped onto the track in Paris, there was a "really stressful time period" that Thomas went through and very few people knew.
In a recent appearance on The Squeeze podcast, Thomas revealed that a hamstring injury led to a major health scare less than a month before she competed in the Olympic trials.
An MRI revealed that Thomas had a mass on her liver.
"That was a really stressful time period. So, I did have a hamstring, like a slight hamstring injury strain. And I got a routine like MRI for that. And in the MRI, they found a mass on my liver that, honestly for me like I do I read so many like health research papers," Thomas said.
"I remember thinking it's probably fine. I think most people have masses in their bodies that they will never be aware of because they don't get MRIs as frequently as athletes do. But then I remember my doctor telling me like, 'No, this looks bad. You should go get like further checked on,"
She continued, "And I was like, 'Oh my god, this was maybe 3 weeks before our Olympic trials.' And so I was close. I was stressed. I was really stressed out. And I remember telling myself like, 'If I make it out of this, okay, then I'm putting it all on the line because I'm so grateful to be healthy and alive and I'm living out my dream.'
"I just remember like making that promise to myself and to God. And thankfully, everything did end up being fine."
When it was all said and done, Thomas punched her ticket to the Olympics and went on an incredible run in Paris.
Thomas won gold in the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay. Now, she is ready to ramp up her efforts in the 2025 track and field season.
