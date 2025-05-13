Gabby Thomas flexes Olympic physique for 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue
By Josh Sanchez
Olympic champion Gabby Thomas was one of the breakout stars of the 2025 Paris Olympics.
She won a whopping three gold medals on the track throughout the Summer Games, winning the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter at the 2024 Paris Games.
After becoming a worldwide star, Thomas landed a spot in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue where she rocked a red bikini for a photoshoot in Boca Raton.
Thomas discussed a number of topics, including how representation matters and she hopes she can inspire women to be more confident and feel celebrated.
"Don't worry about what society tells you. Your body is for. That's for you to decide, and you can do amazing things with it, especially through sport," Gabby told Sports Illustrated. "But even if you don't do sport right, it's about celebrating yourself and doing whatever makes you feel most confident. I think we can better support women in sport by being one.
"An example. Representation matters, and I think about all of the female athletes that I looked up to growing up and seeing that made me want to do it. I don't think we should shame women for their bodies or for looking strong or for wanting to go to the gym. I think we should be celebrating that a lot more."
Thomas hopes that people see not only the work that she puts into her body, but the work that goes into her craft.
"I think what people tend to get wrong about track and field is that we are just effortlessly fast and we go out there and we do our thing and people kind of see it as entertainment, but the truth is it takes years of practice to get one 10th of a second faster," she said. "And so that's so many hours per day of intense focus and intense training."
Thomas excels on the track, but she is also a superstar off of it.
She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track. Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.
There is nothing that Gabby Thomas can't do.
