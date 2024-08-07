Harvard Neurobiologist Wins Gold in Women's 200-Meter Sprint
By Evan Bleier
Five years after earning her degree in neurobiology and global health from Harvard University, Massachusetts native Gabby Thomas captured her first gold medal by winning the women's 200-meter sprint in Paris with a time of 21.83 seconds
Thomas, who also earned a Masters degree in public health from the University of Texas after studying the sleep patterns of different ethnic groups, adds her gold medal to the bronze she took home from Tokyo three years ago after competing in the same event and coming up just a bit short. She also has a silver from Tokyo from the 4x100 relay.
"I believe what got me to this point was my growing love for the sport and my personal growth," Thomas told reporters after her win on Tuesday. "I think Harvard was a great foundation for me; it laid the ground for me to be here now."
Named an All-American seven times during her three years competing on the track for the Crimson, 27-year-old Thomas is the first Harvard alumnus to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field in more than 100 years. A winner in the 200-meter sprint at the 2018 NCAA indoor championships, Thomas is also the first athlete in Ivy League history to win an NCAA sprinting championship.
A rising star who still has another shot at gold in the 4x100 relay on Saturday if the U.S. can qualify, Thomas called crossing the finish line ahead of the competition in the City of Light “the happiest moment of my life" even though she "blacked out" during the race.
Sponsored by New Balance and an endorser of skincare brand Summer Fridays and Omega watches, Thomas is definitely going to be able to capitalize on her big win and have the financial freedom to put her substantial eduction to use in any way that she sees fit, including achieving her goal of owning a hospital.
But after her win on Tuesday, Thomas was not looking ahead in her life. Instead, she was living in the moment. “You can’t take a gold medal away. This is all I wanted,” she said. “If I didn’t get this gold medal today, I don’t know what I would have done.”
Now the 2019 Harvard grad will never have to find out.