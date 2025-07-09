Oklahoma City Thunder star signs monster extension after winning NBA championship
By Matt Reed
Just days after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signed a massive contract extension making him the highest-paid player in NBA history, the Oklahoma City Thunder are paying another one of their young talents following their 2025 NBA championship.
Thunder big man Chet Holmgren is next in line to receive a payday from his team, and according to his agent Bill Duffy, that means a $250 million fully-guaranteed extension from Oklahoma City.
The news comes on the heels of Gilgeous-Alexander receiveing the richest annual contract in NBA history at over $71 million per season for the next four years. Given Oklahoma City's youth, they will have to get creative in the future after paying SGA and Holmgren.
The Thunder are currently 13th in the NBA in contracts handed out to their players, however, they've been able to keep salaries on the lower side to this point by hitting on many of the team's draft picks.
