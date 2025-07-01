NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signs record-setting contract after Thunder title
By Josh Sanchez
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is reaping the rewards from an incredible 2024-25 campaign. Gilgeous-Alexander not only won the NBA MVP award, but he helped the Oklahoma City Thunder win their first NBA championship in franchise history.
Now, Gilgeous-Alexander, who also won NBA Finals MVP, is making history for another reason.
To kick off July, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder have agreed to a blockbuster four-year, $285 million super maximum contract extension.
The contract, which is the richest annual salary for a player in league history, keeps Gilgeous-Alexander under contract through the 2030-31 season.
The contract is well deserved.
During his MVP campaign, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a league-high 32.7 points, five rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.
The only other players to finish a season as the scoring champion, MVP, and Finals MVP, are Michael Jordan (four times), LeBron James (twice), Larry Bird (twice), Tim Duncan, Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Willis Reed.
Take a bow, SGA.
