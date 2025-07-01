The Big Lead

NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signs record-setting contract after Thunder title

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has signed a historic contract extension following the Oklahoma City Thunder's championship run and his NBA MVP campaign.

By Josh Sanchez

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hugs NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after the NBA Finals.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hugs NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after the NBA Finals. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is reaping the rewards from an incredible 2024-25 campaign. Gilgeous-Alexander not only won the NBA MVP award, but he helped the Oklahoma City Thunder win their first NBA championship in franchise history.

Now, Gilgeous-Alexander, who also won NBA Finals MVP, is making history for another reason.

To kick off July, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder have agreed to a blockbuster four-year, $285 million super maximum contract extension.

Oklahoma City Thunder star sets wild NBA record after championship win

The contract, which is the richest annual salary for a player in league history, keeps Gilgeous-Alexander under contract through the 2030-31 season.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carries the Larry O'Brien trophy as he celebrates with fans
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carries the Larry O'Brien trophy as he celebrates with fans during the team's NBA Championship Parade. / Oklahoman-Imagn Images

The contract is well deserved.

During his MVP campaign, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a league-high 32.7 points, five rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Thunder GM jokes team is 'not old enough' to drink in celebration of NBA title

The only other players to finish a season as the scoring champion, MVP, and Finals MVP, are Michael Jordan (four times), LeBron James (twice), Larry Bird (twice), Tim Duncan, Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Willis Reed.

Take a bow, SGA.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after winning Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after winning Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

