Ticket prices soar for NBA Summer League showdown with Cooper Flagg, Bronny James
By Matt Reed
The NBA clearly has a gold mine on its hands with Cooper Flagg getting ready to take the league by storm next season, and the newly-drafted Dallas Mavericks star is already paying massive dividends as he prepares for an NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
While Bronny James certainly earns headlines in his own right after closing his debut season on a strong note, his matchup against Flagg in the Summer League will be creating lots of attention within the NBA community because it's a chance to see one of the future faces of the league.
Ticket prices are soaring to incredible heights for the Flagg-James matchup, with many tickets going for over $650, which is more than a lot of prices for the NBA Finals this past season when the Oklahoma City Thunder took home the NBA title.
With the turmoil that the Mavericks have underwent in recent months after the Luka Doncic trade, it ill be interesting to see how Dallas fans continue to rally around Flagg as the new face of the franchise.
