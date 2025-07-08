Yankees' Top-100 prospect scratched from minor league game, hinting at potential move
The New York Yankees' losing streak mercifully ended at six games on Sunday.
Their streak of relying on over-the-hill position players might be coming to an end, too.
Everson Pereira, a Top-100 prospect according to Baseball America prior to the 2023 and 2024 seasons, was scratched from the lineup at Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes-Barre along with outfielder Bryan De La Cruz on Tuesday.
Though far from certain, the potential for a promotion for Pereira is high.
Pereira was hitting .262 with a .350 on-base percentage and .514 slugging percentage for the Yankees' top farm team. The 24-year-old outfielder had 16 home runs and 45 RBIs in 56 games.
The Yankees enjoyed a 1.5-game lead on the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East when their losing streak began last week. After being swept by the Blue Jays and losing two of three games to the New York Mets, they were in second place, three games behind first-place Toronto.
DJ LeMahieu, 36, has a sub-100 OPS+ for the third consecutive season. Tuesday, he lost the starting second baseman's job to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and will not be moved to third base in a position swap, manager Aaron Boone said.
Pereira (and De La Cruz) is more of an outfield/DH type but could provide a jolt of energy to a team looking to defend its American League pennant. If the time for his 2025 debut is not now, it would make sense for the Yankees to promote him soon — if only to see if he can fill a role better than any trade targets from outside the organization.
The MLB trade deadline is July 31.
