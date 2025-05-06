Nuggets star Nikola Jokic celebrates NBA Playoffs win in Oklahoma City bar
By Matt Reed
Nikola Jokic has one of the most entertaining personalities in the NBA, and following the Denver Nuggets' massive upset win on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder the Serbian sensation made sure he had time to properly celebrate the victory.
Jokic has been known to be one of the more lighthearted superstars in professional basketball, and despite his immense talents he never seems to take himself too serious. That was the case Monday night after Denver's win.
The former NBA MVP was spotted in an Oklahoma City bar by fans, and even though the Thunder didn't come out on top during the game one fan seems optimistic that his team will be able to come back in the Western Conference series.
The only problem for the Thunder is that if Jokic continues to display insane numbers like Monday, where he put up 42 points and 22 rebounds, Denver might just be going back to the Western Conference finals and potentially make another push at an NBA championship.
