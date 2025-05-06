NBA fans can’t believe Nikola Jokic was coaching the Nuggets during a timeout
Nikola Jokic had a monster performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals as the Denver Nuggets mounted an epic comeback to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder. He had 42 points and grabbed 22 rebounds, emphatically showing why so many want him to get a 4th MVP award.
Since the Nuggets fired head coach Michael Malone just three games before the playoffs, many suspected they would fizzle out in the postseason. But they have only gone from strength to strength, and Jokic is doing everything. This includes coaching, as it turns out.
A clip of the Serbian superstar animatedly talking to his teammates during a timeout went viral, and NBA fans can't believe how much he's doing for the team in this run.
"He has the highest basketball IQ in the building, so let him cook," wrote one fan. Another added, "Jokic out here doing everything—coach, player, MVP, you name it. He’s the whole team at this point!"
Even his haters are giving Nikola props. One fan wrote, "I hate him but he might deserve MVP off this alone." A third fan said, "I love the passion. The "i don't care" gimmick was corny af."
This also earned Jokic comparisons to one of the NBA's biggest legends as a fan posted, "Looking like Bill Russell from back in the 60s."
Nikola Jokic is leading the Nuggets in every statistical category during these playoffs. If we include the coaching aspect, he might be setting up the most incredible postseason run of all time.
