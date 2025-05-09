Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson allegedly crashed commercial wearing bikini
By Matt Reed
Bill Belichick's relationship with his younger girlfriend Jordon Hudson has taken some incredible twists and turns since their love affair became public, but the recent stories coming out about the two of them have been anything but positive for North Carolina's football program.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson 'banned' from North Carolina facility
Former ESPN analyst Pablo Torre revealed on his show Friday that Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, had another wild encounter while on the set of a commercial shoot involving the former Super Bowl champion.
Torre alleges that Hudson wanted to be so involved that she actually pitched her own commercial shoot that involved her showing up in a "yellow polka-dot bikini" as she tried to get Belichick's attention.
The story gets wilder though as Torre describes the situation, which reportedly was corroborated by many camera crew members working on the film shoot. Torre went on to say that Hudson's commercial was ultimately shot by the crew, however, it's unclear if the cameras were actually turned on throughout.
This story comes after it was revealed recently that Hudson also forced her way into Belichick's Dunkin Super Bowl commercial that features other Boston actors like Ben and Casey Affleck.
