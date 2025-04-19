Nico Harrison has Mavericks in no-win scenario after Play-In loss to Ja Morant, Grizzlies
When the final whistle blew on the Dallas Mavericks' season Friday night after a play-in game loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the questions about what comes next for the team began. This exit was far earlier than many would have predicted the Mavs' season would end at the start of the year; after making the NBA Finals last year, they seemed poised for another deep playoff run for much of the first half of the season.
Of course, we all know what happened between here and there: the Mavs traded talismanic superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and a first-round pick. Injuries to Davis and guard Kyrie Irving sapped the life out of the latter half of the Mavs' season, and by the time the play-in rolled around, this early exit seemed inevitable.
Now, the Mavericks have to figure out what comes next. Unfortunately for them, there's no easy answer to that question, thanks to the actions of general manager Nico Harrison.
After all, it's become increasingly clear that Harrison was the primary driving force behind Dallas' decision to trade Doncic, a move that shocked the star, infuriated fans, and left the league stunned.
To many people, the answer to the problem is simple: fire Harrison. He's the one who made one of the most infamously lopsided trades in NBA history, selling the team's future for 50 cents on the dollar.
Firing him would certainly placate a fan base that has been calling for his head since February, and whose cries have not quieted in the least in the interim. The future
But firing Harrison creates new problems. For one, it's a tacit admission that the Doncic trade was a mistake. To be clear, the trade WAS a mistake, one of franchise-altering proportions, but that hasn't been the posture Dallas has taken at any point since it was made.
Ownership has seemed to have Harrison's back publicly, and walking that back now would send a signal to the rest of the organization that they know they screwed up. His future will be a direct referendum on the deal, whether he likes it or not.
On top of that, Harrison seems to be the only one who has the vision for how this roster is supposed to shape up. He clearly has a plan here, and no one seems to really know what it is but him. Kicking him out now leaves you with a flawed roster and no defined plan for how to fix it. Next season is likely at least a partial wash; Irving will still be out for a chunk of next season, and this team isn't anywhere near full power without his scoring and playmaking. That's not a position any franchise wants to find themselves in.
But at the same time, keeping Harrison isn't a tenable solution, either. Trading Doncic prompted one of the most visceral, lingering reactions from a fan base who loved the guard dearly, and rather than cooling, their ire seems to have grown hotter and sharper with each passing week. The move is projected to cost the team well over nine figures in lost revenue over the next few years from endorsement deals, merchandise sales dips, and shrinking crowds.
Harrison has become the most reviled figure in the organization for fans, a constant target of criticism and scorn at virtually every home game for nearly three months.
The longer you keep someone like that as the face of the front office, the greater the risk and loss becomes for the team. You can only push fans so far before they leave for good, and keeping Harrison runs the risk of alienating the remaining fans even more than you already have. Regardless of your thoughts on the trade, that's an incredibly tough pill for a franchise to swallow.
Ultimately, Harrison's days in Dallas feel numbered, regardless of what ownership thinks of the trade. You can't become public enemy number one in your fan base and expect to keep your job for long. But making that decision isn't as straightforward as you might think.
