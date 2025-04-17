NBA analyst claims nothing can save Mavs GM Nico Harrison’s reputation this season
Nico Harrison might be the most hated man in basketball after he traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for what is widely considered a poor return.
The 26-year-old superstar is about to enter the playoffs as the 3rd seed, while the Dallas Mavericks will have to beat the Memphis Grizzlies on the road to clinch the final Western Conference playoff spot. They had some good vibes in the play-in tournament, beating the Sacramento Kings to earn the chance to play for the 8th seed.
Even if the Mavericks make the playoffs, it is impossible to imagine them beating the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. And while some think success might improve Harrison's position, Brian Windhorst thinks nothing can salvage his reputation this season.
"Even if they get into the playoffs, they're gonna lose to the Thunder," Windhorst said on First Take. After telling an anecdote about Gregg Popovich, he continued by saying, "For Nico, there is nothing that can happen this year that's gonna save his reputation in the sights of Mavericks fans."
Stephen A. Smith recently told Nico Harrison to 'shut up and go home' following a secretive press briefing held by the Mavericks. The Mavs GM claims to have no regrets about the trade, so any further damage to his reputation is something he is likely prepared for.
Kyrie Irving is expected to return halfway through next season, and that's when Harrison will be hoping his work is judged. This is provided he can get an extension sorted out for the star point guard in the offseason. As far as this postseason goes, the Mavericks and their GM are playing with house money, considering how poorly everything has gone.
