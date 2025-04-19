ESPN camera crew trolls Mavericks' Nico Harrison after Anthony Davis injury
By Matt Reed
The Dallas Mavericks are finally out of their NBA playoffs misery after being eliminated from contention Friday night, but the team's general manager continues to be in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as Dallas prepares for a long offseason.
Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has taken a huge chunk of the blame for the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and given his recent comments about the transaction fans and media are still giving Harrison a very hard time.
With Dallas crashing out of the playoffs Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN's camera crew took one more opportunity to put Harrison on blast as the Mavericks' season came to a halt in the most disappointing of ways.
The Mavs were already trailing by 15 points in the fourth quarter when Anthony Davis - who came to Dallas in the Doncic trade - airballed a three-pointer before leaving the court injured in the final eight minutes of the game.
While this was happening and Davis was limping off the court, ESPN cut to a camera zooming in on Harrison's face, and his expression summed up everything that has gone horribly wrong with Dallas' season.
