Nick Young responds to Patrick Beverley's comments, saying he was 'scared' in last meeting
By Tyler Reed
There's nothing like a good old-fashioned beef in sports. No, not like the Chicago beef sandwich, which I'm also a fan of. We're talking about the hatred between two parties.
No one wants to admit it, but hate and rivalries are what make the sports world go round. Fans crave the drama, and two former NBA stars are giving them just that with their recent beef.
Patrick Beverley shared a video on his podcast social channel "Pat Bev Pod", where he tagged Gilbert Arenas and told a story about running into Nick Young recently and calling him out for the comments he says on Arenas' show "No Chill."
It didn't take long for Young to respond to Beverley's comments, where he called the NBA veteran scared
“You think I would let a player like that look like you beat a player that look like me?.. Come to LA next week, too, if you want to play. We can play whenever you want," Young said in response to Beverley.
The NBA has become a 24/7 news cycle quite like the NFL. However, we are now entering a world where former players are finding themselves in the headlines over hatred.
Maybe LeBron James should be looking to start a league for those no longer in the league, where they call their own fouls. Talk about entertainment.
