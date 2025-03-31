Pat Beverley calls out Chandler Parsons' terrible Austin Reaves take
With the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Luka Doncic, many assumed Austin Reaves would have a diminished role on the team. He has confounded those expectations in style, though, averaging 23.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game since the blockbuster deal.
Austin Reaves has been doubted long before Luka was acquired though, with many questioning if he could ever be more than a role player. Now that he's been performing at an All-Star level though, those takes have aged like milk. Chandler Parsons was one of those doubters, and he just got put on full blast for it by Patrick Beverley.
In 2023, Parsons stated that Reaves had more or less reached his potential and was unlikely to get significantly better. At the time, it wasn't too controversial a statement to make, but Beverley quoted the post on Monday night, writing, "White on White crime smh, now apologize like man."
Austin Reaves has surpassed all the Lakers' expectations of him and finds himself firmly in Big 3 talks on the Lakers alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic. He has been the highest scorer with those two on the floor in multiple games, including their recent win against the Memphis Grizzlies.
It might be too soon to start asking for apologies from his detractors, Reaves will have to continue his current rate of growth and make an All-Star team for these takes to truly require apologies. It's safe to say that he is on the right track, though.
