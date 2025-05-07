NHL unveils epic new name for Utah Hockey Club
By Matt Reed
The NHL didn't get a lot of buzz around its new Utah-based franchise in 2024/25, but as the Utah Hockey Club heads into its second season with a rebranded name the league should expect a massive uptick in attention.
RELATED: NHL Draft lottery winner is a huge underdog
On Wednesday, the Utah Mammoth were unveiled, along with the team's epic home and away sweaters, one of which features the amazing mammoth logo across the jersey's chest.
The decision on the name comes after over 850,000 ballots were submitted by fans to decide on the fate of the hockey club.
Utah competes in the competitive Central Division, which saw five of its teams qualify for the NHL Playoffs, so Year 2 with the Mammoth name could at the very least create more interest in the Western Conference franchise.
