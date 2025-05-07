NFL teams with the best wide receiver duos
By Matt Reed
The Dallas Cowboys made a major splash Wednesday when they traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens to pair alongside CeeDee Lamb, but the NFC East team isn't the only NFL team that has a high-quality combination of wideouts on its roster.
We're looking at the NFL teams with the best wide receiver duos heading into the 2025, and there's more than some might think.
JaMarr Chase & Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals certainly have the benefit of having one of the league's elite quarterbacks in Joe Burrow, but having Chase and Higgins helps as well after combining for 27 touchdown receptions last season.
A.J. Brown & Devonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles
The Super Bowl champions have one of the most balanced offenses in the league with Saquon Barkley rushing the ball and the combination of Brown and Smith stretching the field through the air. Both players came up huge in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, including Smith's 50-yard touchdown to ice the game.
CeeDee Lamb & George Pickens - Dallas Cowboys
With Dallas being aggressive and going after Pickens it allows the Cowboys to become even more dangerous in their passing attack with Lamb on the opposite side of the field. Dak Prescott will be quite excited at the potential for this receiving duo in 2025, and the only dilemma will be keeping both targets happy.
Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins haven't exactly lived up to the hype since they traded for Hill, but there's no denying the duo of him and Waddle is elite when both players can stay healthy and Tua Tagovalioa is on the field as well. In an increasingly competitive AFC East, Miami will need both players to come up big next season if they want to reach the postseason.
Jordan Addison & Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings had one of the most exciting offenses last season with Sam Darnold spreading the ball around to Addison and Jefferson, but even with de facto first-year quarterback JJ McCarthy behind center this season both players should be able to continue their massive success from 2024.
Rashee Rice & Xavier Worthy - Kansas City Chiefs
While the Chiefs weren't able to put it together with both players on the field much in 2024, if Worthy's Super Bowl showing is any indication of what he'll be like in Year 2 then Kansas City will be competing for another title. Rice should be back to 100 percent again for Patrick Mahomes as well, which bodes well for one of the most dynamic offenses in football.
