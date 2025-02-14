Travis Hunter entering 2025 NFL Draft Combine as defensive back is no surprise
Former Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter has given fans some clarity about where he'll play in the NFL, after it was revealed that he'll be entering the NFL Combine as a defensive back, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN).
His being listed as a defensive back should come as no surprise to most, but it does provide some insight into where scouts see him settling as his primary position in the NFL.
Hunter played virtually every snap on both sides of the ball this season for Colorado, which is a truly absurd achievement in the modern game. But anyone who has watched him play knows that his true strengths lie on the defensive side of the ball.
Make no mistake, Hunter is an absolutely stellar wide receiver. He has the size and speed to get separation from defensive backs, and his knowledge of the way defensive players move is an incredible asset. He's got sure hands and has shown dynamic, game-breaking potential as a wideout.
But, for as good as he is offensively, Hunter is even better as a defensive back. His potential is through the roof. He has some of the best ball instincts you'll see, he knows how to read a receiver and a quarterback, and he has the physical tools to be a dominant force in the NFL defensively. This is really where his skills and understanding of offensive schemes really shines through.
It's incredibly unlikely that Hunter will wind up playing both sides of the ball as much as he did in college; the NFL is an entirely different animal from a physical perspective than college football is, and no player in the modern game has managed to successfully play both sides of the ball full-time in the pros.
While Hunter has been doing impossible things his entire career, the fact that NFL teams and scouts see him as a defensive back first, and a receiver second makes perfect sense for a player with his unique set of skills. Expect him to play more offensively than his coach and mentor Deion Sanders did in the pros, but when it comes down to it, much like Prime, he's a defensive player first.
