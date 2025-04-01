NFL tables banning of tush push; however, there is a catch
By Tyler Reed
One of the major talking points from this year's NFL annual meetings has been whether or not the league would ban the tush push.
The successful Philadelphia Eagles' play has been hotly debated by many coaches around the league, leading to some "animated" discussions between coaches and management.
However, the NFL has no desire to ban the play this offseason. However, NFL insider Dianna Russini has reported that doesn't mean the play will be the same ever again.
Russini reported that the league would not be banning the controversial play. However, the NFL insider also stated that even though the league has tabled banning the play, it doesn't mean the language of the play in the rulebook can't be tweaked.
The tush push as we know it may never be the same again. The Eagles have been the only team to find success in the play, which is the reason other coaches around the league probably want it banned. However, is this really necessary?
How can only one team be successful in making a play work? It's not cheating, but it is sour grapes from teams that can't use the play correctly.
The Eagles are on top of the food chain now. That means that teams will be keeping an eye on what they do all season long. To be the team, you've got to beat the team.
