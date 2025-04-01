Packers' head coach continues crusade on banning tush push from NFL
By Tyler Reed
Sitting atop the mountain is always the hardest position to be in. That is the position the Philadelphia Eagles currently find themselves in.
The Eagles are coming off of a dominating Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and are looking for a repeat performance in the upcoming season.
However, the team could be going into the future without a play that they have made famous. Will the league ban the tush push?
There's been a lot of talk about banning the play this offseason, and the Green Bay Packers seem to be at the forefront of those discussions.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was recently asked about his feelings on the play during the NFL's annual league meetings.
The Packers' head coach doesn't see the play as an actual football play. Actually, he says the tush push is more of a rugby-style play.
The tush push has only been successfully ran by the Eagles, which could be the major factor in most teams wanting the play banned.
LaFleur has long had problems with teams being successful against him; however, the crusade against the tush push seems a little exaggerated. But if those against the play are loud enough, it is just a matter of time before the play is banned.
