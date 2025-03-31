NFL banning the tush push continues to gain steam with competition committee
By Tyler Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles should still be celebrating their Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The victory was complete domination from start to finish, as the Eagles shut down any dreams of a third straight Super Bowl victory for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
No dominant performance by the Eagles is without seeing the team pull off the tush push, otherwise known as the play hated by every other fanbase in the league.
Apparently, it isn't just the fans who hate the tush push. During the recent competition meeting, ESPN has been told the Green Bay Packers are pushing for the iconic play to be banned.
According to those sources from ESPN, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and team assistant general manager Jon Ferrari were seen having an "animated" conversation with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.
The play has been unstoppable for the Eagles, which is one reason it probably makes coaches around the league frustrated.
The reality of the situation is that the Eagles are running a legal play that nobody else can stop. Other teams are allowed to use the tush push, yet they haven't been as successful.
Banning the play would be a weak move from the league, and the perfect time for Notre Dame fans to bring up the USC push that crushed their chance at a significant win many years ago. The tush push belongs in the NFL.
