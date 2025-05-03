NFL star Xavier Legette feasts on '24k gold bacon' ahead of Kentucky Derby
By Matt Reed
Carolina Panthers wide receiver is known for his viral personality since being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, and one of his favorite things to discuss is his southern roots, and more specifically, his favorite choice of food.
Legette is at the Kentucky Derby creating content for the NFLand ahead of the major horse racing event the former South Carolina receiver had the opportunity to try a more expensive dining option; 24 karat gold bacon.
On Friday, Legette was at the Kentucky Oaks when he was chowing down on bacon, when he said that he wants to have some shipped back home to his family.
The NFL star-in-the-making will surely have more funny moments throughout the weekend as the Kentucky Derby festivities continue.
