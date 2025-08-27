NFL reportedly makes special exception for Fox Sports commentator Tom Brady
By Matt Reed
Tom Brady is already an NFL legend from his days leading the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl victories, but since taking over as a Fox Sports commentator the accomplished quarterback has received big-time positive reviews alongside Kevin Burkhardt.
RELATED: NFL star Travis Kelce makes massive announcement with pop star Taylor Swift
One of the most intriguing dynamics of Brady's move to Fox though has been the fact that he he's still heavily involved in NFL goings-on, including the fact that he's a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, which caused a bit of a stir amongst the league's executives last season.
Now, The Athletic is reporting that Brady will be allowed to sit in Fox production meetings alongside NFL head coaches and players, which was something that he couldn't do during his debut season broadcasting with the network in 2024.
His role as a part-owner previously prohibited him from taking part in these meetings, despite the fact that it is technically an important part of his job when it comes to gathering information about each team that he is discussing on Fox's airwaves.
The league's decision to allow Brady to sit in with Burkhardt shouldn't come as a shock, especially considering the fact that not only is he the most accomplished players in league history but Fox has also made a monstrous investment in the seven-time champion.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift getting hitched, Ohio hates Portnoy, and more
MLB: A Red Sox pitcher received a threat against his dog via wife's social media
NFL: New York Giants clear path for Jaxson Dart after releasing veteran quarterback
NCAAF: Nebraska football star Dylan Raiola thanks 'God' for NFL superstar comparisons
VIRAL: Tennis star Frances Tiafoe roasts Carlos Alcaraz for 'horrendous' haircut at US Open