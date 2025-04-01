NFL makes major rule change to overtime
By Tyler Reed
The NFL is the most-watched sport in the United States. Fans can't seem to get enough football and live and die by every move made by their favorite team or the league.
One strong resentment that fans have had for some time has been the rules of overtime in the NFL. First, it was that fans were angry that the first score in overtime was the winner. So, the league changed that.
Then, it was fans were mad that if the team who got the ball first in overtime and scored a touchdown on their first drive, then they would be the winner. Now, it seems the league is appealing to those fans who don't like that overtime scenario.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that the league has passed a rule to allow both teams to possess the ball in overtime. However, the overtime quarter will only be 10 minutes.
A lot of fans have long wanted the NFL to adopt the college football overtime format, where teams battle it out in the red zone until there is a winner, avoiding a dreaded tie.
However, now fans will have no excuse. Every team will get a chance in overtime. Surely there's nothing else to complain about. Right?
Oh, expanded replay assistance has also been passed? Yeah, we still have some issues with the game, which might be exactly what they want.
