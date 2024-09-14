Tom Brady perfectly responds to Eli Manning troll
By Max Weisman
Tom Brady won't let Eli Manning get the last word. On Friday, Wrexham AFC announced that Manning is joining the Wrexham fanbase ahead of its game against Birmingham City FC on Monday. Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds had Manning join the fanbase because Brady has a minority ownership stake in Birmingham.
The two storied quarterbacks obviously have a long history together. Manning got the best of Brady in two Super Bowls, 42 and 46. The two losses are a stain on Brady's otherwise incredible legacy and Manning never lets him forget it.
The two-time Super Bowl champ trolled Brady on his X account Friday.
"Now I can beat @TomBrady in football and fútbol! Go @Wrexham_AFC!
Brady wouldn't let this one slide, though. He fired back at Manning Saturday morning, flexing his number of championships.
"So I've been working on a little response to Eli and I'm looking around the house and I can't find the other six of these," Brady said while holding up one of his seven Vince Lombardi trophies. "Rob can you just educate the Wrexham fans just a little bit on the history of the NFL?"
While Brady may have seven Super Bowl championships to Manning's two, Wrexham fans may be shocked to learn that Manning's New York Giants pulled off the greatest upset in Super Bowl history when they beat the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl 42.
Manning responded to Brady's video, saying "I will shut up now!!" He normally lets his teams do the talking when it comes to a competition between the two.
