Terry Bradshaw takes shot at Tom Brady's contract with FOX
By Tyler Reed
The NFL on FOX just capped off a major season for the network as they hosted Super Bowl LIX, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles decimate the Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty.
FOX has one of the best teams in the NFL when it comes to coverage of the game. Their pre- and postgame team, with Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Curt Menefee, Jimmy Johnson, and Terry Bradshaw, is legendary.
However, the network has also brought in the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, who started his broadcasting journey in Week 1 of last season as he called the Dallas Cowboys win over the Cleveland Browns.
Recently, Bradshaw was a guest on the 'To The Point - Home Services Podcast', where the conversation led to the money FOX made this past season on the Super Bowl.
Bradshaw, being a former Super Bowl champion himself, had some feelings toward the network's decision to give Brady such a large contract.
Bradshaw stated that if he were to ask for a raise, he probably wouldn't get it, but it would be okay with making the money the network has decided to give Brady.
The sports media landscape has changed drastically over the years. Unfortunately for Bradshaw, he also saw that change when it comes to financial differences in the NFL as well. Players and some in the media are getting money that past generations would never have seen.
Maybe Bradshaw has a right to feel a little jealous.
