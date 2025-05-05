NFL legend Chad Johnson reveals hilarious reason why he called coaches after midnight
By Matt Reed
Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson had one of the wildest personalities in NFL history, and even though he's not playing in the league any longer he's still sharing some of his funniest moments.
RELATED: Which NFL teams have the easiest and hardest schedules in 2025?
Johnson was famously one of the league's most outspoken wideouts during his days with the Cincinnati Bengals, making him must-watch television on Sundays throughout the season.
The former Bengals wide receiver was recently telling a story of how he would try to solidify targets for games by bothering his coaches with late-night phone calls at 2 a.m. and tell them that he was open.
Johnson shared how he was constantly pestering former Cincy coaches Marvin Lewis and Hue Jackson, and the latter even said that he remembered the pass catcher doing it various times throughout the season.
