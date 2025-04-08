The Big Lead

NFL, league owners have growing 'tension' on Olympic flag football player participation

NFL stars like Tyreek Hill have already voiced that they want to play in the 2028 Olympics.

By Matt Reed

Mar 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft discusses the teamís recent free agent additions with the media at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft discusses the teamís recent free agent additions with the media at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Football will be coming to the Olympics in 2028, however, it won't quite be the football fans are used to watching on Sundays when their favorite NFL teams are playing. Flag football has drawn a lot of attention heading into the Los Angeles Games, but there's growing "tension" as the event draws closer.

While several star NFL talents like Joe Burrow, Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson have already expressed that they would be interested in competing for the United States flag football team, league owners aren't so sure that this would be a good idea.

Meanwhile, the NFL league office is very much infatuated with the idea of their biggest stars playing in the event, especially given the fact that the league continues to push for more global events, including regular season games in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

NFL/IFAF Global flag football ambassadors Gabi Bankhardt (Brazil), Elisa De Santis (France), Kodie Fuller (Australia)
Feb 2, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; NFL/IFAF Global flag football ambassadors Gabi Bankhardt (Brazil), Elisa De Santis (France), Kodie Fuller (Australia) and Benjamin Klever (Germany) pose during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Obviously from the perspective of teams and their owners, the biggest concern would be the potential for players to get injured during the offseason. Additionally, given the timeframe of the Olympics in July that would create a period where several stars could missed a portion of training camp.

