NFL, league owners have growing 'tension' on Olympic flag football player participation
By Matt Reed
Football will be coming to the Olympics in 2028, however, it won't quite be the football fans are used to watching on Sundays when their favorite NFL teams are playing. Flag football has drawn a lot of attention heading into the Los Angeles Games, but there's growing "tension" as the event draws closer.
While several star NFL talents like Joe Burrow, Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson have already expressed that they would be interested in competing for the United States flag football team, league owners aren't so sure that this would be a good idea.
Meanwhile, the NFL league office is very much infatuated with the idea of their biggest stars playing in the event, especially given the fact that the league continues to push for more global events, including regular season games in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom.
Obviously from the perspective of teams and their owners, the biggest concern would be the potential for players to get injured during the offseason. Additionally, given the timeframe of the Olympics in July that would create a period where several stars could missed a portion of training camp.
