NFL insider claims Aaron Rodgers was 'Option C' for Pittsburgh Steelers

After months of waiting for Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally the former Super Bowl champion to make him their next quarterback.

By Matt Reed

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers finally came to an agreement with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers after months of speculation about his NFL future, and now that a deal has been finalized one of ESPN's top league insiders has some more insight on the situation.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Steelers only viewed Rodgers as "Option C" after the team wasn't able to bring back Justin Fields this offseason and Matthew Stafford ended up staying with the Los Angeles Rams.

Based on rumors throughout the offseason, there was never a huge market for Rodgers after he left the New York Jets in free agency. The Minnesota Viking and Las Vegas Raiders were briefly linked with the former Super Bowl champion, but ultimately NFL fans just waited around for months to see if the Steelers would ride with Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard.

Rodgers and the Steelers will face his two former teams, the Jets and Green Bay Packers during the 2025 NFL season, including a return to New York in Week 1.

