NFL insider claims Aaron Rodgers was 'Option C' for Pittsburgh Steelers
By Matt Reed
The Pittsburgh Steelers finally came to an agreement with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers after months of speculation about his NFL future, and now that a deal has been finalized one of ESPN's top league insiders has some more insight on the situation.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Steelers only viewed Rodgers as "Option C" after the team wasn't able to bring back Justin Fields this offseason and Matthew Stafford ended up staying with the Los Angeles Rams.
Based on rumors throughout the offseason, there was never a huge market for Rodgers after he left the New York Jets in free agency. The Minnesota Viking and Las Vegas Raiders were briefly linked with the former Super Bowl champion, but ultimately NFL fans just waited around for months to see if the Steelers would ride with Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard.
Rodgers and the Steelers will face his two former teams, the Jets and Green Bay Packers during the 2025 NFL season, including a return to New York in Week 1.
