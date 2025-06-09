Weekend Roundup: Thunder even odds, master of clay, MMA legacy born, and more
By Tyler Reed
If you're tapped into the sports world, then you know there's no such thing as a day off. This weekend was a great reminder of that.
Fans saw the Oklahoma City Thunder answer their stunning loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, another French Open classic, and a new powerhouse name to add to the legacy of MMA.
RELATED: Ranking the 24 Best Starting Pitchers in MLB History
Here is the Weekend Roundup!
Odds Evened
There would be no miracle shot for the Indiana Pacers in Gam 2 of the NBA Finals. The Thunder took care of business in front of their home crowd before the next two games that will take place in Pacers land.
The results of Game 2 are what many expected this entire series to be. However, will the Pacers continue to make this an interesting series?
French Classic
In epic fashion, Carlos Alcaraz pulled off an amazing comeback to earn his second straight French Open Crown.
At just 22 years old, Alcaraz is on top of the tennis world. When I was 22, my goals in life were to have a Four Loko and pray that the pizza place closest to my house would deliver at 2 am.
A Legend Born
Olympic gold medalist now turned UFC champion, Kayla Harrison, cemented her MMA legacy with an impressive win over Julianna Pena at UFC 316.
The win puts Harrison at 19-1 in her MMA career, and now, the new Bantamweight Champion awaits a super fight with another MMA legend, Amanda Nunes.
A Sad Goodbye?
Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb may call Houston his new home if everything goes according to the news that broke on Sunday.
NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Chubb is meeting with the Houston Texans on Monday, and it seems that passing the physical is the only thing standing in the way of another heartbreak for Browns fans.
The Truth Shall Set You Free
Just one week ago, WWE fans were saddened when it was announced the company would not be moving on with fan favorite R-Truth.
The fanbase was so hurt by the news that Truth's name was chanted in every arena the WWE stopped at on their way to Money in the Bank.
However, on Saturday, fans were treated to one epic comeback, as Truth surprised fans with his return to get his revenge on John Cena.
Now, if you really want to peel back the curtain, the current argument online is about whether the return was always in the cards or if the company shifted gears due to fans being upset at Truth's release. The beauty of professional wrestling is that the truth lies somewhere in the middle, leaving fans to guess what is actually true.
They Have The Beef
Who would have thought that Bill Belichick's love life would lead to Pablo Torre and Bill Simmons having beef over journalistic integrity?
I can't bring myself to watch the clip or hear anymore about Belichick and Hudson, but if this is something we're still doing, I want to get off this ride.
Have A Day
Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby had quite an impressive Sunday in the team's 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
Kirby struck out 14 on his way to picking up his first win of the season. The Angels didn't need help in the outfield, but they sure needed it in the batter's box. (drum emoji)
Go Off, King
Team USA Men's soccer team lost an International Friendly to Turkey over the weekend, but that may have not been their biggest L of the weekend.
As Portugal celebrated their win over Spain in the UEFA Nations League Finals, USA soccer legend Landon Donovan let his feelings be known over the current state of the men's team. Where is your pride, gentlemen?
The Fox Says "Winning"
It took four playoff holes, but in the end, New Zealand's Ryan Fox would take home the RBC Canadian Open. We've got golf and tennis making headlines. When is football season?
Sort Of Football
It seems the football gods have heard my worries and will be delivering us a championship game. Yes, the UFL championship was set over the weekend as fans will be watching the Michigan Panthers and D.C. Defenders duke it out for UFL supremacy.
Let me be more specific. When does the NFL return?
Meeting Set
In the most "duh" moment of the weekend, NBA insider Shams Charania reports that the Dallas Mavericks will meet with Cooper Flagg on June 17th.
The Mavericks own the first pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, and all signs point to Flagg as being the next face of the franchise that they will certainly trade after leading them to the NBA Finals.
Little Bit Of Everything
My life consists of one doom scroll to the next, so I continue to try to find things that may interest me. One of those things is food.
Sometimes you scroll across a page that looks too good to be true; however, Taliercio's in New Jersey is everything a kid with a big appetite could dream of.
The sandwiches shared on their Instagram account are never good to look at during your midnight scroll, because it will just leave you wishing you could screw up your diet. My food recommendations are sought after. It's time for me to make the journey to Jersey and finally make my dreams come true.
As we do every time we finsih up the Weekend Roundup. I'm going to leave you with a tasty jam that will push you through another rotten Monday.
This one has a little bit of history behind it. Today, we are listening to one of the most iconic songs in American music history, 'U Can't Touch This' by M.C. Hammer.
Everyone's hope when they lay down a track is that it is the most beloved song when it hits the airwaves, and Hammer had just that. According to thisdayinmusichistory.com, on June 9th, 1990, Hammer's album 'Please Hammer Don't Hurt 'Em' would start its record breaking 21 week reign on top of the charts in the United States.
So before you head out for another work week, make sure you have on your baggiest pants. Let the folks know, they can't touch.
Have a great week!