Former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally commits to Pittsburgh Steelers
By Matt Reed
The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets have officially swapped quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL season despite the fact that their teams never made a trade.
RELATED: Eagles star Saquon Barkley reveals the biggest hit he's ever received in the NFL
Aaron Rodgers is no longer in New York, and after months of waiting around and seeing what the veteran quarterback would decide about his future, he'll be heading to the Steelers, according to various sources.
The news comes after lots of recent speculation about Rodgers' future as the 41 year old continues to near the end of his NFL playing days. Now, Rodgers will be playing on his third team in his storied career after starting with the Green Bay Packers and moving to the Jets back in 2023.
Pittsburgh's offense has drastically changed this offseason after the departures of Russell Wilson, Najee Harris and George Pickens, however, the team did trade for receiver DK Metcalf and draft rookie running back Kaleb Johnson.
Meanwhile, the Jets have one of Pittsburgh's starters from last season leading their offense in 2025 after signing Justin Fields to a deal this offseason. The two teams will actually kick off the season against one another on Sept. 7 at MetLife Stadium.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Angels pitcher suspects Red Sox stole signs, leading to pregame incident
NBA: Pacers HC Rick Carlisle thought Knicks firing of Tom Thibodeau was 'fake AI thing'
NFL: Insider believes Shedeur Sanders could become Cleveland Browns starting quarterback
SPORTS MEDIA: Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker, Fox NFL analyst arrested
VIRAL: Novak Djokovic pulls off insane rally during Roland-Garros match