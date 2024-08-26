Steelers Still Undecided About Russell Wilson orJustin Fields as QB1
By Evan Bleier
With nearly every quarterback (but not all) battle in the NFL wrapped up with the regular season set to kick off in less than two weeks when the Ravens take on the Chiefs, the ongoing debate over who Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin should name as QB1 for the Steelers rages on.
Tomlin's options at quarterback are 35-year-old Russell Wilson, who went 11-19 in his two seasons with the Broncos after a decade of success in Seattle with the Seahawks, and 25-year-old Justin Fields, who was 10-28 in three seasons with the Bears after Chicago took him with the 11th pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.
A playoff team at 10-7 last season despite using a combination of Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback last season, the Steelers opted to redo their QB room this offseason and signed Wilson after he was released by Denver days before acquiring Fields in a trade with Chicago.
Both Wilson and Fields have made compelling cases as to why they should seize the reigns in Chicago. But both players have also given evidence as to why they should start the season the bench when the Steelers face off against the Falcons in Atlanta in Week 1.
During Pittsburgh's preseason finale over the weekend against the Lions, Wilson and Fields each led touchdown drives as the Steelers lost 24-17 to Detroit. Wilson, who was in "pole position" to land the starting job for Pittsburgh before Saturday's loss, completed both of his passes before being pulled for Fields, who finished 3-of-4 for 40 yards.
After the game, Tomlin was noncommittal about which player had won the job. "We’ll make a decision at the end of our work week,” he said, per ESPN. “This upcoming week we have three days of Steelers vs. Steelers work and why not do it then? It minimizes the Steelers versus Steelers work when we started making decisions prior to the completion of that. We’ve got ample time to prepare for Atlanta and make whatever decisions or announcements regarding divisional labor or pecking orders and so forth and so we’ll do it at the end of the work week."
Writing for Sports Illustrated, Albert Breer states his belief that Fields has done enough to make Pittsburgh's work week very interesting and Tomlin's decision perhaps a bit tougher than may have originally been though.
"Last week, Wilson had an opportunity to seize the job, practicing without restriction for the first time since injuring his calf earlier in the summer. He didn’t," according to Breer. "So now, after both quarterbacks had quick, efficient performances in that preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, the opportunity swings from Wilson to Fields. Can he take the job? I wouldn’t say that’s probable, but I do think it’s possible."
Give the profile nature of both Wilson and Fields, how this battle plays out will be very interesting — just like the rest of Pittsburgh's work week.