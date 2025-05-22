Peyton Manning releases heartfelt message on Jim Irsay passing
By Josh Sanchez
The NFL world lost an icon on Wednesday night with the passing of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. Irsay was just 65 years old.
Indianapolis announced the news that "passed away peacefully in his sleep."
Irsay became the team owner in 1997 following the passing of his father.
After news of Irsay's death went public, Colts great Peyton Manning took to social media to share a "heartbroken" message on Irsay.
"I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay’s passing. He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched. His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten," Manning wrote.
"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone in the Colts community. He will be missed. Jim, rest in peace my friend,"
Manning began his Hall of Fame career shortly after Irsay took over the team, becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 draft. During his time with the Colts, Manning led the team to a victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.
Our deepest condolences go out to Irsay's friends and family during this incredibly difficult time.
