NFL draft prospect Tyler Shough goes viral for embarrassing video as stock rises
By Matt Reed
The NFL Draft is almost a week away from taking place in Green Bay, and while it's becoming more of a certainty that Cam Ward will not only be the first quarterback selected but also the top pick in the draft, there's a player that's rising up draft boards that will be an interesting story to follow.
Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough has become a fascinating prospect because of his age and the fact that he appeared in six seasons of college football games dating back to the 2019 season. However, while his name is rising up draft boards recently, there's one moment from Shough's NFL Scouting Combine that he will certainly want to forget.
Known for making some impressive throws from untraditional arm angles, Shough was seen throwing the ball from an odd position and completely missed his target as the receiver ran across the middle of the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Still, the 25 year old is seen as potential diamond in the rough heading into the draft because any NFL team that takes him won't have to spend the draft capital that they would on Ward, Shedeur Sanders or even Jaxson Dart.
During his final season at Louisville, Shough passed for over 3,000 yards and totaled 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
