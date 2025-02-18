Cam Ward has a simple message for the teams that might pass on him in the NFL Draft
By Tyler Reed
Without fail, every NFL Draft season is dominated by discussions on the quarterback position. The 2025 draft is no different.
Names like Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the headliners this draft season, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see both names announced early in the first round.
Recently, Ward spoke with The Associated Press on his future playing career. During the interview, Ward was asked about what he thinks about the teams that may pass on him.
Ward did not hold back his feelings.
"Ok, you're either going to draft me or you're not. If you don't draft me, that's your fault. You've got to remember you're the same team that's got to play me for the rest of my career, and I'll remember that," stated Ward.
Those are strong words, but they shouldn't be much of a surprise. Every great player wants to be the first player taken in the draft.
Ward's comments sound like someone who knows the talent that he has and is ready to change the landscape of a franchise that may be hungry for a winner.
The Tennessee Titans own the first pick in the draft and could be in the market for a quarterback. The team selected Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, things may not be working out.
There are other quarterback-needy teams that will be selecting early in the draft. They include the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Will one of those teams take a chance on Ward being the future of their franchise?
