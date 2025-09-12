Steelers insider shuts down Tyreek Hill trade chatter with blunt update
The Pittsburgh Steelers have DK Metcalf locked in as their go-to guy, but the receiver room still has questions. Calvin Austin III keeps developing into a solid target, yet chatter about adding another star continues to swirl around the Steel City.
Mike Florio recently dropped some interesting intel about Pittsburgh potentially eyeing Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who's apparently not thrilled with his current situation. That kind of move would certainly shake things up for the Steelers offense.
However, Gerry Dulac quickly pumped the brakes on those rumors when a fan asked about receiver additions.
"Not likely, especially Hill," Dulac said bluntly.
Currently, Pittsburgh seems pretty content with Austin's growth and its current group of playmakers. Beyond Metcalf and Austin, they're rolling with a committee approach that keeps things balanced but lacks that true second star presence.
Hill's frustrations in Miami haven't been exactly subtle, and Week 1 didn't show much improvement in that department. If things get worse down there, maybe Pittsburgh takes a closer look. But Dulac remains skeptical that any deal happens.
The Kansas City Chiefs are also keeping tabs on Hill's situation, which adds another layer to this whole thing.
Any team interested in Hill would need serious assurance they're not trading for trouble, especially with the physical assault accusations involving Keeta Vaccaro from eight separate incidents since their late 2023 marriage.
For now, the Steelers appear confident in their current receiver corps. Sometimes the best move is the one you don't make, especially when complications lurk beneath the surface.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
THURSDAY ROUNDUP: A day of remembrance
MLB: Will latest injury to Cubs star suppress his predicted $498 million payday?
NFL: Kevin Hart explains the real difference between Eagles and Chiefs home crowds
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN reportedly extends Pardon the Interruption as show nears 25-year anniversary
VIRAL: TCU football unveils eye sore 'Half Acre Korean Corn Dog' set to be sold this weekend