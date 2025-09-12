Dolphins players-only meeting after Week 1 doesn't bode well for HC Mike McDaniel
By Tyler Reed
Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season kicked off with the Green Bay Packers flexing their muscles on the Washington Commanders during Thursday Night Football.
Since I'd rather talk about anything other than the Packers looking like the top team in the NFC, let's shift the focus to the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins looked like the worst team in the NFL in their 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.
A loss like that can be demoralizing for a team. Especially a team that may have a coach who is sitting on a lukewarm seat.
On Wednesday, Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks revealed to Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald that the team had a players-only meeting after the loss.
"Stay locked in. Losing the way we did in Week 1 can be discouraging, you know. Outside noise, people talking, fans talking, family talking, whoever. Kind of making sure that everyone's like together," said Brooks when asked what the message was in the meeting.
If you've followed any sport long enough, then you know a players-only meeting takes place when disaster has struck.
It's apparent that the players in Miami did not expect the outcome of Week 1. There may not be another team that has a more important Week 2 than the Dolphins.
