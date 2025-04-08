Longtime NHL goaltender, broadcaster dies at 67
Greg Millen, a longtime goaltender and NHL broadcaster for Sportsnet, has died. He was 67.
"It is with heavy hearts that we at Sportsnet mourn the passing of Greg Millen, a beloved figure in our hockey community and cherished member of our NHL on Sportsnet team," the network announced Monday. "As both a player and broadcaster, Greg left an indelible mark on the sport as well as everyone who had the pleasure to know him, watch him, and listen to him. With his infectious passion for the game, sharp insights, and quick wit, Greg was a trusted and familiar voice in the homes of millions of Canadians for more than 30 years."
"Our deepest condolences go out to Greg's family, friends, colleagues, fans, and all those who were touched by his kindness, expertise, and endless love for the game of hockey. He will be dearly missed."
Millen spent 14 seasons in the NHL with the St. Louis Blues, Hartford Whalers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, Quebec Nordiques and Detroit Red Wings.
Millen played in 604 regular-season games and 59 playoff games. He became the first NHL goaltender since Tony Esposito to record three consecutive shutouts in Dec. 1988 while playing for the St. Louis Blues.
After hanging up his skates, Millen became the first television color commentator in Ottawa Senators history.
"Awful day for everyone who worked with Greg. Loved hockey and his role in it," Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman wrote on Twitter/X. "The only thing he loved more was his growing family: wife, children and, now, grandchildren. Very, very sorry for their loss."
Millen was also a tireless advocate for local charities and helped launch the Peterborough Professional Hockey Alumni Association, making him a beloved figure in both the hockey world and the Peterborough community.
