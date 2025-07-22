MLB commissioner Rob Manfred reveals his favorite childhood team to watch
By Matt Reed
Major League Baseball certainly has its commissioner Rob Manfred to thank for many of the league's new initiatives that have made the sport more enjoyable to watch for the younger generation, and he's taking that fact even more seriously after appearing on one of the top sports podcasts in the world.
RELATED: MLB's oldest player gets opportunity to extend his career to 21 seasons
Manfred appeared on the highly-popular Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take, and during his episode he revealed which MLB franchise he grew up supporting and even admitted to still watching many of their games.
"I watch a lot of baseball," Manfred said. "I grew up a Yankees fan. I watch a lot of Yankee games still. I try to balance that off my equal time with the Mets because I live in New York."
While Manfred does still have to check in on the rest of the MLB teams throughout the arduous 162-game season, his loyalty to New York certainly seems to be strong given the fact that he lives there and MLB's league offices are based out of New York City.
