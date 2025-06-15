Red Sox fan being raked over coals for love of Yankees star Aaron Judge
By Tyler Reed
Rivalries are what breed emotions in all sports. Every fanbase needs that one team to despise. That one team to hate that helps you get through the day.
One of the biggest rivalries in all of sports is the hatred between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees fanbases.
RELATED: 20 MLB Pitchers Who Deserve Far More Fame
So, if someone were to say they like both teams, that just wouldn't fly. However, one Red Sox fan is not afraid of the aftermath of being a fan of both.
One Red Sox fan was seen at Fenway Park rocking her Boston hat, but had to rep her love for Aaron Judge when the Yankees star went to the plate.
To no surprise, the internet is not happy with the stunt this fan pulled. Social media has went all in on their hatred of this decision.
One X user had the same thought as I; this has all the makings of a new curse sweeping over the Red Sox faithful in Boston.
For this fan's sake, let's hope the Red Sox season doesn't turn into something dreadful. Making a new Steve Bartman is loser behavior, but an upset fanbase can't be reasoned with. Especially when this has all started with love for a Yankees superstar.
I would say keep it classy, but it seems this one is already off the rails.
