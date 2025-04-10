New York Yankees star believes torpedo bats give mental edge at the plate
By Tyler Reed
MLB fans are not even a month into the 2025 season, and the top headline of the entire year may have already happened.
Torpedo bats have been the craze of the first half month of the season. The larger barrelled bats have had fans debating on whether or not they should be allowed.
The New York Yankees were the first team to be spotted using these legal bats. Apparently, the franchise even used them during the 2024 season.
However, since it was the Yankees that were first discovered using the bats, some fans may not approve.
Yankees outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. recently discussed his use of the torpedo bat on MLB Network. The Yankees star believes the bats are more of a mental edge than anything else.
While showing off one of the more impressive sneaker collections one has ever seen, Chisholm was asked if the torped bats are "the real thing."
Chisholm shared that the bats make him feel like he has a mental edge at the plate when going against a pitcher who may be throwing straight gas from the mound.
The infatuation from the media and fans that these bats are some kind of tool that will cause someone to hit a ball 700 feet is kind of funny. The bats are legal, and that should be enough. The game needs excitement, and this brings just that.
