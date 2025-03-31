Grow up; the New York Yankees' 'torpedo' bats are good for baseball
By Tyler Reed
The return of the MLB season is always a joyous time on the calendar. With baseball in the air, it soon means the temperature will be over 50 degrees every day.
It also means that if you're a fan of the sport, you can agonize over all 162 games and have your day ruined by whether or not your team picks up a win at noon on a Tuesday.
Fans of the New York Yankees are hoping the franchise has vengeance on their mind after the franchise fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series.
RELATED: The Cincinnati Reds are making history for all the wrong reasons
After the opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers, those thoughts of revenge seem to be true. The Yankees outscored the Brewers 36-14, sweeping the Brewers in the process.
It was a dominant start to the season for the Yankees; however, the biggest talking point from the start of their season has been the design of their new bats.
It appears the Yankees are using a little brain with their brawn, as the team has discovered a way to design their bats where the thickest part of the bat is located where the ball makes contact the most.
All of this is perfectly legal, but Yankees haters don't seem to care. The torpedo bats have given fans just another reason to hate the franchise.
Listen, I am a Yankees hater. Nothing fills my heart with more joy than seeing the downfall of this franchise. However, this is legal, and if it means more dingers, then everyone should be thanking the franchise.
Torpedo bats are fine by me.
