New York Mets plan on delivering the goods with cookie bucket at home games
By Tyler Reed
The New York Mets are on top of the baseball world at the moment. The organization won the Juan Soto sweepstakes, and now fans feel like it is finally their time.
The Mets finished third in a stacked National League East last season. However, the franchise still made the postseason, beating the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies, before falling short in the National League Championship Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
RELATED: How to buy Juan Soto New York Mets jersey, get your Mets Soto gear now
However, 2025 is a new year, and the Mets have put the past behind them. It shouldn't be hard to get fans back to the stadium this summer, with the team having a strong finish last year. But if fans are hesitant, a new stadium concession item will bring everyone in.
Darren Rovell recently shared on his X/Twitter account that the team will be selling a cookie bucket this season.
Yes, you can get a bucket of 20 chocolate chip cookies when visiting Citi Field this season. From the photo, these cookies are not small either.
Recently on TBL, we dropped a list of the best ballpark foods fans will see this season, and now, we may need to make an adjustment to our rankings.
Mets fans, if the season doesn't go accordingly to plan, you can at least drown your sorrows in a bucket of cookies. Just seeing the term "bucket of cookies" makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. God bless MLB ballpark food.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: NBA fans react to Bronny James' explosive G League night
NFL: Marshawn Lynch credits Aaron Rodgers for his 'opportunity' at Cal
CBB/CFB: USC star JuJu Watkins' injury update officially revealed
SOCCER: Landon Donovan calls out USMNT players for not having enough “pride”
SPORTS MEDIA: Caitlin Clark, David Letterman interview teased for new Netflix episode